PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,061,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,718 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,284,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

