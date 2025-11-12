Renasant Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Renasant Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

HD stock opened at $374.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

