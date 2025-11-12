Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $620,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Kelleher Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $281.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $281.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

