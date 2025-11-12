United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE J opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

