Rovida Advisors Inc. Takes $8.48 Million Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,480,000. H World Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 575.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 435.0%. H World Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Wall Street Zen raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Get Our Latest Report on H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.