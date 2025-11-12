Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,782 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 23.0% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $214,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IWD opened at $207.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $207.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.