Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF $DUSA Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $772.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.