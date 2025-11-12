PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF $PHYL Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 229,883 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 179,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter.

PHYL stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

