Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

