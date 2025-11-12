Brokers Set Expectations for RenaissanceRe FY2025 Earnings

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $33.90 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $26.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $11.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $36.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $12.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.25 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by $6.13. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $266.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $290.78. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.