Giovanni Angelini Purchases 10,000 Shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) insider Giovanni Angelini purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 186,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,041.40. This trade represents a 5.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 18.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 464.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Western Union by 649.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Western Union by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Western Union to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.70.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

