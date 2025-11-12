Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) SVP Sells $405,063.60 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) SVP Richard Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $579,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

