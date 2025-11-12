Cannabis Stocks To Consider – November 11th

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, and Agrify are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities involve the cannabis industry, including cultivation and retail of marijuana and hemp products, pharmaceutical and biotech firms developing cannabinoid-based medicines, and ancillary service providers such as growers, equipment suppliers, and distributors. For investors, these stocks often carry higher volatility and regulatory risk due to shifting legal frameworks and limited banking access in some jurisdictions, but they also offer potential growth tied to legalization trends and expanding consumer and medical markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Agrify (AGFY)

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

