FY2025 Earnings Forecast for uniQure Issued By William Blair

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.91) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.74). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.40) EPS.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.
uniQure Trading Up 17.9%
Shares of QURE opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.59. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.
Insider Activity at uniQure
In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $9,383,061.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,009,282.84. This represents a 25.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $856,890.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,352.70. This represents a 43.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 314,560 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
