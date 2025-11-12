Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,200,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,117 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 151,452.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 66.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,916,000 after buying an additional 1,096,619 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,606,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,334,000 after buying an additional 119,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.53.

NYSE:ESS opened at $261.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

