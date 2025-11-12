Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ PTC opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $893.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.05 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.92.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

