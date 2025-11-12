Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 9,916 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,790,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryanair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,909,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after buying an additional 266,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $118,071,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,148,000 after acquiring an additional 232,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $67.18.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

