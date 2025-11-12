Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,977,000 after acquiring an additional 207,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,318,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,184,000 after purchasing an additional 342,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,202,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,761,000 after buying an additional 146,230 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $190,456,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 814,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,053,000 after buying an additional 192,801 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,250. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $188.89.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.25%.

About EastGroup Properties



EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

