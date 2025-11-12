Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $512,000 Investment in Tenaris S.A. $TS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $93,370,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after purchasing an additional 997,540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 241,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tenaris by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 754,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 241,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.33. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 291.0%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

