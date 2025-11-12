Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,103,454.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,673.55. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $635,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,347.90. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 98,144 shares of company stock worth $44,160,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $451.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.98 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.