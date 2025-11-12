Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $500,000 Position in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 115.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 668.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 67.4% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTO opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

