Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.4%

IHG stock opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $94.78 and a twelve month high of $137.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

