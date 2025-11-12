Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,125 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 83,859.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $8,341,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $3,128,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $560,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,218,964. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

