Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,984 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $13,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Samsara by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 91.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 17.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $741,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 683,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,535.75. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 20,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $798,249.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 492,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,503.96. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,747,711 shares of company stock valued at $141,867,401 over the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

