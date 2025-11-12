Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,001 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,422,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,254,000 after buying an additional 390,576 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 596,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,791.79 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

