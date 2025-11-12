Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Position Trimmed by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136,142 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.8% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after buying an additional 49,010,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $295,270,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $383.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Nomura lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

