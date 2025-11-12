Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.38 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE:MCK opened at $855.78 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $558.13 and a 12 month high of $867.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $726.81.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,787,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.
View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.