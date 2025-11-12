Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.38 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK opened at $855.78 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $558.13 and a 12 month high of $867.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $726.81.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,787,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

