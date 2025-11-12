PFG Advisors Acquires 397 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $4,361,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $6,865,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.44.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE WM opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

