Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $93.89 Million Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $93,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of CI stock opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.28. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

