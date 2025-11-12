Tyro Capital Management LLC Has $34.18 Million Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

Tyro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,021,717 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,406 shares during the period. Groupon comprises 13.4% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tyro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $34,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Continental General Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $42,847,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 229.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,865 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 344,761 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $4,148,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Groupon by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,447 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 203,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,800,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “mixed” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Groupon Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The coupon company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.93). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Groupon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.