Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Up 3.8%
OTCMKTS THMG opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.45.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
