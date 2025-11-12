Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Up 3.8%

OTCMKTS THMG opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

