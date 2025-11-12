American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million.

American Vanguard Price Performance

NYSE AVD opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $138.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.26. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 117.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1,732.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 55,056 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

