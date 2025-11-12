Tobam Sells 17,691 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Northcoast Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.