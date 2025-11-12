VSee Health (VSEE) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) is one of 252 public companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare VSee Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VSee Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSee Health -461.61% -146.51% -109.08% VSee Health Competitors -228.34% -64.06% -6.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VSee Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSee Health 1 0 0 1 2.50 VSee Health Competitors 1896 10475 20749 571 2.59

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VSee Health currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 25.78%. Given VSee Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VSee Health is more favorable than its rivals.

1.0% of VSee Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of VSee Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VSee Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VSee Health $10.42 million -$57.70 million -0.77 VSee Health Competitors $2.30 billion $337.42 million -34.35

VSee Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VSee Health. VSee Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VSee Health rivals beat VSee Health on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About VSee Health

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

