Analysts Set Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) PT at $4.33

Shares of Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.3333.

Several analysts have recently commented on PMN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leede Financial upgraded shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Promis Neurosciences Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PMN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.22. Promis Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Promis Neurosciences stock. Allostery Investments LP boosted its position in Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP owned 0.71% of Promis Neurosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

