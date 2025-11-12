Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,736.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 870,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 822,799 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,242,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 592,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 577,848 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,292,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,480,000 after buying an additional 522,386 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 151.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 615,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.52. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $138.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.