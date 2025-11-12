Tobam Acquires Shares of 54,081 Conagra Brands $CAG

Tobam bought a new position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 202.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 130.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 50.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

