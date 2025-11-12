ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.55 and traded as low as GBX 0.23. ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 0.24, with a volume of 2,116,342 shares trading hands.

ValiRx Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £864,746.19, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.59.

ValiRx (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ValiRx had a negative net margin of 20,554.01% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. Research analysts anticipate that ValiRx plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About ValiRx

ValiRx accelerates the development of treatments in cancer and women’s health to improve patient lives. We provide the scientific, financial and commercial framework to enable the rapid translation of innovative science into clinical development.

