Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.64 and traded as low as GBX 79.50. Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 81.60, with a volume of 36,371 shares trading hands.

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £11.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.64.

Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.72 EPS for the quarter. Croma Security Solutions Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Research analysts forecast that Croma Security Solutions Group plc will post 4.3927649 earnings per share for the current year.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

