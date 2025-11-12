Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.62. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 3,957 shares changing hands.
Unrivaled Brands Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile
Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.
