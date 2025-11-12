PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $7.93. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 420,455 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Comerica Bank increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 49.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.