Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $11.08. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 540 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.87 million.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

