Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $2.63. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 5,955 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIEB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Siebert Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 111,383.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
