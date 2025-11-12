Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $9.75. Inv Vk Mun Opp shares last traded at $9.7450, with a volume of 235,250 shares trading hands.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Trading Up 0.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Mun Opp

Inv Vk Mun Opp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Inv Vk Mun Opp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,328.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 252.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

