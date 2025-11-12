Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $9.75. Inv Vk Mun Opp shares last traded at $9.7450, with a volume of 235,250 shares trading hands.
Inv Vk Mun Opp Trading Up 0.5%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.
Inv Vk Mun Opp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.
Inv Vk Mun Opp Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
