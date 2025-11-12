BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and traded as high as $29.66. BlueFire Renewables shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

BlueFire Renewables Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of -2,928.52 and a beta of 0.93.

About BlueFire Renewables

BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.

