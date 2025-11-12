JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO is Renasant Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Renasant Bank lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Renasant Bank owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Family Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

