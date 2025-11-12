Tyro Capital Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Position in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Tyro Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,308 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners comprises approximately 6.4% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tyro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 114.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $138.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Construction Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

