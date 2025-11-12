Renasant Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.