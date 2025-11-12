Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $2.31 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 177,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 32,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 101,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

