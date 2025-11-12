Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Futu by 4,116.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Futu stock opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.58. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $202.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

