Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Futu by 4,116.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.
Futu stock opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.58. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $202.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
